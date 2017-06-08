FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Transcontinental reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.60
2017年6月8日 / 下午4点39分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Transcontinental reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.60

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 8 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc:

* Transcontinental Inc announces its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.55

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenues went from $497.2 million in Q2 of 2016 to $498.7 million in Q2 of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.60

* Considering additional contribution from expanded agreement with Lowe's Canada, we expect a slight increase in revenues from our services to retailers

* Expect to generate significant cash flows and maintain financial position in 2017

* For 2017, in printing division, expect a slight increase in revenues from services to retailers​

* Expect organic growth in revenues and adjusted operating earnings of media sector will remain strong in 2017

* In 2017, newspaper and magazine printing revenues will continue to be affected by a decrease in volume from decrease in circulation

* In 2017, to offset decreases in printing revenue, activities, will benefit in short term from impact of printing plants closure in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

