BRIEF-Transcontinental says to ‍consolidate newspaper printing activities in Québec ​

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc
* Transcontinental Inc - consolidation of its newspaper printing activities in Québec into three plants
* Transcontinental Inc- closure of Montréal-based Transcontinental Métropolitain in late January 2018
* Transcontinental - decision to consolidate newspaper printing activities in Québec was made in context of decline in newspaper printing market
* Transcontinental Inc- Transcontinental Métropolitain plant currently has close to 60 employees
* Transcontinental Inc- some job losses will result from closure of Transcontinental Métropolitain plant