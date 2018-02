BRIEF-Transdigm Group Reports Q1 Adjusted EPS $5.58

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Transdigm Group Inc:

* TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.58

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.60 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 SALES ROSE 4.2 PERCENT TO $848 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.29 TO $15.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $3.645 BILLION TO $3.725 BILLION

* ‍UPWARD REVISION TO FISCAL 2018 NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE​

* 2018 ADJUSTED EPS ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $16.95 TO $17.59 PER SHARE

* Q1 2018 INCLUDED A PROVISIONAL NET TAX BENEFIT OF $147.1 MILLION TO RECORD ESTIMATED IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $13.59, REVENUE VIEW $3.71 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $860.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXCLUDING TAX IMPACT, Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.62