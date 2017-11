Nov 9 (Reuters) - TransGlobe Energy Corp

* TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* TransGlobe Energy Corp - ‍Q3 production averaged 14,912 boepd (18,020 boepd sales) versus 11,733 bopd (11,485 bopd sales) in q3-2016​

* Transglobe Energy Corp - qtrly FFO per share $0.27