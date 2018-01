BRIEF-Transglobe Energy says ‍Randy Neely promoted to president, Edward Ok appointed CFO​

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Transglobe Energy Corp:

* TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT PROMOTIONS

* SAYS ‍2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $41.3 MILLION (BEFORE CAPITALIZED G&A)​

* SAYS ‍2018 PRODUCTION OF 14.2 TO 15.6 MBOEPD WITH A MID-POINT OF 14.9 MBOEPD​

* ‍RANDY NEELY IS PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT AND EDWARD OK IS PROMOTED TO VP FINANCE AND CFO​

* SAYS ‍TOTAL CORPORATE PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN 14.2 MBOEPD AND 15.6 MBOEPD FOR 2018​