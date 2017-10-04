BRIEF-Transocean announces offering of U.S. $750 mln aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:
* Transocean Ltd announces offering of notes
* Transocean Ltd - unit commenced an offering of U.S. $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes
* Transocean Ltd - intends to use NET proceeds from offering to repay in full and retire 2.5% senior notes due October 15, 2017 upon maturity
* Transocean-Also intends to use proceeds from offering to redeem all of outstanding 6.00% senior notes due March 2018,7.375% senior notes due April 2018
* Transocean Ltd - also intends to use net proceeds to repay in full amounts the outstanding on its Eksportfinans loans due January 2018