Sept 22 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd

* Transocean Ltd - ‍company will recognize an impairment charge of approximately $1.4 billion during Q3 of 2017 associated with rig actions​

* Says the ‍rigs will be classified as held for sale and will be recycled

* Says ‍all six rigs were previously cold stacked​