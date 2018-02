BRIEF-Transocean Ltd. Announces Updates For Transocean Leader

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN LTD. ANNOUNCES UPDATES FOR TRANSOCEAN LEADER

* TRANSOCEAN LTD SAYS CONTRACT BACKLOG IS REDUCED BY APPROXIMATELY $112 MILLION AS A RESULT OF CONTRACT RENEGOTIATION

* TRANSOCEAN - ‍ RIG THAT EXPERIENCED EQUIPMENT BREAKDOWN IS CURRENTLY IN SHIPYARD FOR REPAIRS, WILL NOT EARN DAYRATE DURING Q1 2018​

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - ‍AGREEMENT REACHED WITH INCUMBENT CUSTOMER TO AMEND DRILLING CONTRACT ON TRANSOCEAN LEADER​

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - ‍RIG EXPECTED TO RETURN TO WORK IN APRIL OF 2018, FOR APPROXIMATELY 300 DAYS​

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - ‍RIG EXPERIENCED EQUIPMENT BREAKDOWN THAT COULD NOT BE REPAIRED TIMELY​