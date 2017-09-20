BRIEF-Transocean receives early termination notice on the Discoverer Clear Leader

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd

* Transocean Ltd. receives early termination notice on the Discoverer Clear Leader

* Transocean - ‍Subsidiary of Chevron elected to exercise option to terminate drilling contract for ultra-deepwater drillship Discoverer Clear Leader

* Transocean - ‍In accordance with contract terms, Transocean will be compensated through lumpsum payment of about $148 million in contract termination fees​

* Transocean Ltd - ‍Payment is expected to be received in Q4 of 2017​