BRIEF-Transportation security administration awards Leidos prime contract

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc
* Transportation security administration awards Leidos prime contract
* Leidos Holdings Inc - single-award firm fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a five-year period of performance
* Leidos Holdings Inc - prime contract by transportation security administration has a total contract value of approximately $17 million
* Leidos Holdings Inc - under contract, Leidos will help tsa manage its rseds inventory, move and redeploy eds assets, and augment eds software