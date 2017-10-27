BRIEF-Transunion reports Q3 EPS $0.36

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Transunion

* Transunion reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 revenue $498 million versus I/B/E/S view $475.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.85 to $1.86

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.91 billion to $1.915 billion

* 2017 guidance excludes impact of any incremental revenue from Equifax related to credit monitoring that they are providing to consumers.​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.83, revenue view $1.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S