FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 天前
BRIEF-Transunion reports quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.47/shr
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 上午10点55分 / 11 天前

BRIEF-Transunion reports quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.47/shr

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Transunion

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.34

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.47

* Qtrly total revenue was $475 million, an increase of 12 percent compared with Q2 of 2016

* Transunion - for Q3, consolidated revenue expected to be between $470 million and $475 million

* Transunion says for full year of 2017, raising revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance

* Transunion - for Q3, adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.45 and $0.46

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion

* Transunion says adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $730 million and $740 million in 2017

* Transunion says adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.79 and $1.82 in 2017

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $472.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $464.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Transunion - on July 21, board of directors appointed Todd Cello to succeed Hamood as executive vice president and chief financial officer Source: (bit.ly/2uVcY9w) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below