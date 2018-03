BRIEF-Travelcenters Of America Llc Announces Q4 Loss Per Share $0.52

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Travelcenters Of America Llc:

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.52

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.58 BILLION VERSUS $1.41 BILLION

* QTRLY FUEL SALES VOLUME DECREASED BY 5.6 MILLION GALLONS, OR 1.0 PCT‍​

* QTRLY SAME SITE FUEL SALES VOLUME DECREASED BY 9.2 MILLION GALLONS, OR 1.8 PERCENT

* TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA - COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES TA BEGAN IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 RESULTED IN ABOUT $4.6 MILLION OF SAVINGS IN 2017 Q4

* EXPECT SOME INCREMENTAL SAVINGS IN 2018 FROM 2017 LEVELS, PRIMARILY IN Q1 AND Q2 OF 2018