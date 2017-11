Nov 7 (Reuters) - Travelcenters Of America Llc:

* TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.58

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.21 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.6 BILLION VERSUS $1.5 BLN