BRIEF-Travelers Companies Reports Qtrly Core EPS of $2.28

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc:

* TRAVELERS COMPANIES QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.28; QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.98; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $7.45 BILLION VERSUS $7.19 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.51, REVENUE VIEW $6.27 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS NET INCOME IN QUARTER INCLUDED A CHARGE OF $129 MILLION RELATED TO NEW TAX LAW

* SAYS QTRLY NET INCOME & CORE INCOME INCLUDED $499 MILLION PRE-TAX ($324 MILLION AFTER-TAX) OF CATASTROPHE LOSSES

* TRAVELERS COMPANIES ‍​QTRLY NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS $6.42 BILLION VERSUS $6.06 BILLION

* SAYS AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $87.46 & ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $83.36

* SAYS QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCE WERE $499 MILLION VERSUS $137 MILLION

* SAYS QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $601 MILLION PRE-TAX VERSUS $627 MLN‍

* SAYS QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PERCENT VERSUS 90.0 PERCENT

* SAYS BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.72 PER SHARE

* SAYS CATASTROPHE LOSSES IN QUARTER INCLUDED $656 MILLION PRE-TAX ARISING OUT OF WILDFIRES IN CALIFORNIA