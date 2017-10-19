BRIEF-Travelers Q3 core earnings per share $0.91

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc:

* Travelers reports third quarter net income and core income per diluted share of $1.05 and $0.91, respectively, including catastrophe losses of $1.63 per diluted share

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.91

* Q3 earnings per share $1.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Travelers Companies Inc - at quarter-end book value per share of $86.73 and adjusted book value per share of $83.06‍​

* Travelers Companies Inc - ‍​qtrly net written premiums $6.66 billion versus $6.39 billion

* Travelers Companies Inc - qtrly total revenue $7.33 billion versus $6.96 billion

* Travelers Companies Inc - qtrly catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, was $700 million versus $89 million

* Travelers Companies Inc - qtrly net investment income of $588 million pre-tax versus $582 mln‍​

* Travelers Companies Inc - qtrly combined ratio 103.2 percent versus 92.9 percent

* Travelers Companies-catastrophe losses in Q3 primarily resulted from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, wind and hail storms in southern region Of U.S.