FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Travelers Q3 core earnings per share $0.91
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 中午11点31分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Travelers Q3 core earnings per share $0.91

2 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc:

* Travelers reports third quarter net income and core income per diluted share of $1.05 and $0.91, respectively, including catastrophe losses of $1.63 per diluted share

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.91

* Q3 earnings per share $1.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Travelers Companies Inc - at quarter-end book value per share of $86.73 and adjusted book value per share of $83.06‍​

* Travelers Companies Inc - ‍​qtrly net written premiums $6.66 billion versus $6.39 billion

* Travelers Companies Inc - qtrly total revenue $7.33 billion versus $6.96 billion

* Travelers Companies Inc - qtrly catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, was $700 million versus $89 million

* Travelers Companies Inc - qtrly net investment income of $588 million pre-tax versus $582 mln‍​

* Travelers Companies Inc - qtrly combined ratio 103.2 percent versus 92.9 percent

* Travelers Companies-catastrophe losses in Q3 primarily resulted from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, wind and hail storms in southern region Of U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below