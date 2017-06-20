BRIEF-Travelers results reported in 3 business segments, effective April 1

June 20 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc:

* Travelers Companies -effective April 1 co’s results reported in 3 business segments, business insurance, bond & specialty insurance, personal insurance

* Travelers Companies - revised names and descriptions of certain businesses comprising company’s segments and reflected other related changes- SEC filing

* Travelers Companies Inc - reclassifications impacted the presentation of certain historical segment data

* Travelers Companies - reclassification of historical segment information has no effect on co’s previously reported consolidated results of operations Source text: (bit.ly/2tIyaLZ) Further company coverage: