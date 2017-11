BRIEF-Travelport Worldwide Q3 revenue $611 million versus I/B/E/S view $611.2 million

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Travelport Worldwide Ltd:

* Travelport Worldwide Limited reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $611 million versus I/B/E/S view $611.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up at least 20 percent

* Travelport Worldwide Ltd qtrly ‍income per share $0.04​

* ‍guidance for full year 2017 net revenue is unchanged​

* Travelport Worldwide Ltd - for ‍full year 2017 anticipate adjusted EBITDA growth to be within 2 to 4 pct range as guided​

* Travelport Worldwide Ltd - ‍guidance for full year 2017 free cash flow is unchanged​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: