BRIEF-TRC Companies Inc enters into credit agreement with UBS AG - SEC filing​
2017年6月21日 / 晚上7点07分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-TRC Companies Inc enters into credit agreement with UBS AG - SEC filing​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 21 (Reuters) - Trc Companies Inc

* Trc Companies Inc - ‍on june 21, 2017 company entered into a credit agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities with ubs ag - sec filing​

* Trc Companies- ‍new senior secured credit facilities provide for seven-year senior secured term loan facility in aggregate principal amount of $325 million​

* Trc companies- ‍new senior secured credit facilities also provide for 5 year senior secured revolving credit facility in principal amount of $60 million​

* Trc Companies Inc - ‍proceeds of new term loan facility were used to fund a portion of merger consideration​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

