BRIEF-Trecora Resources Provides Update On South Hampton Resources' Advanced Reformer Unit Commissioning

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Trecora Resources:

* TRECORA RESOURCES PROVIDES UPDATE ON SOUTH HAMPTON RESOURCES’ ADVANCED REFORMER UNIT COMMISSIONING

* TRECORA RESOURCES - ‍LAST WEDNESDAY NIGHT, WHILE COMMISSIONING NEW ADVANCED REFORMER, SOUTH HAMPTON UNIT OVERHEATED, IGNITED SMALL FIRE​

* TRECORA RESOURCES - RESPONSE TEAM EXTINGUISHED FIRE AT SOUTH HAMPTON RESOURCES ADVANCED REFORMER UNIT WITHOUT INJURY; NO ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT​

* TRECORA RESOURCES - ‍THERE WAS SOME DAMAGE TO SIX HEATERS IN SOUTH HAMPTON RESOURCES ADVANCED REFORMER UNIT,DAMAGED EQUIPMENT WILL HAVE TO BE REPLACED​

* TRECORA RESOURCES - ‍ ESTIMATED START-UP OF ADVANCED REFORMER WILL NOW OCCUR EARLY IN Q3 2018​

* TRECORA RESOURCES - ‍ CONTINUES TO EXPECT ABOUT $6 MILLION ANNUAL EBITDA BENEFIT AT START-UP AND $12 TO $14 MILLION OF ANNUAL EBITDA BENEFIT AT FULL CAPACITY​