BRIEF-Treehouse Foods Announces Appointment Of Steve Oakland As Chief Executive Officer

March 5 (Reuters) - Treehouse Foods Inc:

* TREEHOUSE FOODS ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF STEVE OAKLAND AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* TREEHOUSE FOODS INC - SAM K. REED TO TRANSITION TO NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT ON JULY 1, 2018

* TREEHOUSE FOODS INC - ‍ OAKLAND SUCCEEDS SAM REED, CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TREEHOUSE FOODS​

* TREEHOUSE FOODS INC - OAKLAND WAS MOST RECENTLY VICE CHAIR AND PRESIDENT, U.S. FOOD AND BEVERAGE AT J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: