BRIEF-Treehouse Foods reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.60

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Treehouse Foods Inc
* Treehouse Foods, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results and revises full year guidance; company launches treehouse 2020 restructuring program
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 to $0.83
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.51
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.60
* Q2 sales $1.522 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.54 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lowers FY adjusted earnings per share view to $3.15 to $3.30
* Treehouse Foods Inc - Company launches Treehouse 2020 restructuring
* Treehouse Foods Inc sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per fully diluted share guidance range of $1.92 to $2.07
* Treehouse Foods Inc - Revises full year guidance and issues Q3 earnings per fully diluted share guidance of $0.75 to $0.83
* Treehouse Foods Inc - 2020 restructuring program will target a 300 basis point operating margin improvement by end of 2020
* Treehouse Foods Inc says key elements of phase 1 actions of 2020 restructuring plan include closure of two manufacturing facilities
* Treehouse Foods Inc - recovery in quarter has been slower than originally anticipated
* Treehouse Foods Inc says expects that restructuring charges associated with closer of three facilities will total $44.5 million
* Says 2020 restructuring plan will be executed in multiple phases over next several years
* Treehouse Foods Inc says expects that restructuring charges associated with closer of three facilities will total $44.5 million