2 天前
BRIEF-Treehouse Foods reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.60
2017年8月3日 / 下午1点26分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Treehouse Foods reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.60

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Treehouse Foods Inc

* Treehouse Foods, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results and revises full year guidance; company launches treehouse 2020 restructuring program

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 to $0.83

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.60

* Q2 sales $1.522 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.54 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lowers FY adjusted earnings per share view to $3.15 to $3.30

* Treehouse Foods Inc - ‍Company launches Treehouse 2020 restructuring​

* Treehouse Foods Inc sees FY 2017 ‍GAAP earnings per fully diluted share guidance range of $1.92 to $2.07​

* Treehouse Foods Inc - Revises full year guidance and issues Q3 earnings per fully diluted share guidance of $0.75 to $0.83​

* Treehouse Foods Inc - ‍2020 restructuring program will target a 300 basis point operating margin improvement by end of 2020​

* Treehouse Foods Inc says key elements of phase 1 actions of 2020 restructuring plan include closure of two manufacturing facilities

* Treehouse Foods Inc - ‍recovery in quarter has been slower than originally anticipated​

* Treehouse Foods Inc says expects that restructuring charges associated with closer of three facilities will total $44.5 million

* Says ‍2020 restructuring plan will be executed in multiple phases over next several years​

* Treehouse Foods Inc says ‍expects that restructuring charges associated with three facilities will total $44.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

