BRIEF-Trek Mining, NewCastle Gold and Anfield Gold combines to create Equinox Gold
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成"诚信"协议
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成"诚信"协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
2017年10月25日 / 晚上7点02分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-Trek Mining, NewCastle Gold and Anfield Gold combines to create Equinox Gold

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Anfield Gold Corp

* Trek Mining, NewCastle Gold and Anfield Gold announce business combination to create Equinox Gold

* Says ‍combined entity intends to operate under name Equinox Gold corp and expects to trade on TSX venture exchange under ticker symbol “EQX”​

* Says ‍shareholders of Trek Mining and NewCastle Gold will each own 44% of Equinox Gold, with Anfield Gold shareholders owning 12%​

* Says ‍Ross Beaty will join as chairman for Equinox Gold and invest about $20 million, owning about 11% of Equinox Gold after transaction close​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

