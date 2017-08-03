FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
BRIEF-Tremor Video Inc Q2 revenue $48.9 million
2017年8月3日 / 下午1点06分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Tremor Video Inc Q2 revenue $48.9 million

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tremor Video Inc

* Tremor Video reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 32 percent to $48.9 million

* Q2 net loss per share $0.05

* Sees Q3 revenue in the range of $46.0 to $50.0 million

* Sees FY revenue in the range of $182.0 million to $192.0 million

* Sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.0 million to $4.0 million

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3.0 million to $7.0 million

* Sees Q3 total spend in the range of $81.0 million to $85.0 million

* Sees FY total spend in the range of $320.0 million to $330.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

