BRIEF-Trevali Mining says sees 52-57 mln pounds of payable zinc in concentrate from Santander mine​ for ‍2017
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月16日 / 晚上8点52分 / 5 天内

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp-

* Trevali Mining Corp - sees 52-57 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate from Santander mine​ for ‍2017

* Trevali Mining Corp - sees ‍700,000-900,000 ounces of payable silver from Santander mine for 2017​

* Trevali Mining Corp - sees production of ‍12-14 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate for Santander mine​ in 2017

* ‍Trevali Mining Corp - 2017 production guidance estimate for Caribou mine has been revised to 81-84 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate​

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍consolidated Q3 preliminary production of 58.4 million payable lbs of zinc​

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍consolidated Q3 preliminary production of 12.5 million payable lbs. Of lead and 433,442 payable ounces of silver​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

