FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Trevali reports Q3 loss per share $0.01
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 晚上9点16分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Trevali reports Q3 loss per share $0.01

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp

* Trevali reports Q3-2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Trevali Mining Corp qtrly ‍concentrate sales revenue of $81.6 million, up 86% versus $43.9 million in Q3-2016​

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍Quarterly consolidated zinc production of 58.4 million payable lbs, lead production of 12.5 million payable lbs

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍ 2017 production guidance estimate for perkoa mine is 165 million pounds -170 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate​

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍Quarterly consolidated production of 433,442 payable ozs of silver & 73.3 million payable lbs of zinc equivalent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below