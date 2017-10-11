FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trevena announces restructuring to focus resources on commercial strategy
2017年10月11日 / 晚上8点15分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Trevena announces restructuring to focus resources on commercial strategy

2 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Trevena Inc

* Trevena announces restructuring to focus resources on commercial strategy

* Trevena Inc - ‍new drug application for olinvo remains on track​

* ‍New Drug Application for Olinvo remains on track for submission in October​

* Trevena Inc - ‍company is reducing its workforce by approximately 30 percent, or 21 full time employees​

* Trevena Inc - ‍company continues to expect to report data later this year from ongoing phase 1 study of TRV250​

* Trevena Inc - ‍also expects to incur a charge in Q4 of 2017 of approximately $2.0 million related to reduction ​

* Trevena inc - ‍company expects to report cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2017 of approximately $76.7 million​

* Trevena-Intends to complete ongoing Phase 1 trial of TRV250 for acute migraine, will also assess options for further development of asset

* Trevena - ‍estimates workforce reduction, other initiatives, will reduce cash expected to be used in activities over next 3 calendar years by about $40 million​

* Trevena Inc - ‍company expects cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be sufficient to support operations into Q4 of 2018

* Trevena INC - ‍intends to complete ongoing Phase 1 trial of TRV250 for acute migraine​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

