FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tri Pointe Group, Inc. reports 2017 third quarter results
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
中国财经
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
时事要闻
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 上午10点21分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Tri Pointe Group, Inc. reports 2017 third quarter results

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tri Pointe Group Inc

* Tri Pointe Group, Inc. Reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $648.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $707.6 million

* Tri Pointe Group Inc - ‍backlog units at quarter end of 2,265 homes compared to 1,711, an increase of 32%​

* Tri Pointe Group Inc - ‍anticipates its homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in a range of 21.0% to 22.0% for Q4​

* Qtrly new home orders of 1,268, an increase of 36% from Q3 2016 ​

* Tri Pointe Group Inc - ‍anticipates its homebuilding gross margin percentage in a range of 20.0% to 21.0% for full year​

* Tri Pointe Group Inc - ‍expects its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue to be in range of 7.6% to 7.8% for Q4 and 10.2% to 10.4% for FY

* Tri Pointe Group - ‍anticipates delivering about 75% to 80% of its 2,265 units in backlog as of September 30, 2017 for Q4​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below