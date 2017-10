BRIEF-Triangle Capital announces new commitment to its senior credit facility

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Triangle Capital Corp:

* Triangle Capital Corporation announces new commitment to its senior credit facility

* Triangle Capital Corp - ‍received a new commitment to its senior secured credit facility in amount of $15.0 million​

* Triangle Capital Corp - ‍final maturity date of credit facility remains unchanged at April 30, 2022​

* Triangle Capital-‍additional commitment executed under accordion feature of credit facility, that continues to rise in commitments till $550.0 million​