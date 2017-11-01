BRIEF-Triangle Capital Corp reports third quarter results

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Triangle Capital Corp
* Triangle Capital Corporation reports third quarter 2017 results, announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, and announces exploration of certain strategic alternatives
* Triangle Capital Corp qtrly net investment income per share $0.36
* Triangle Capital Corp -co’s NAV at September 30, 2017, was $13.20 per share as compared to $14.83 per share at June 30, 2017
* Triangle Capital - Board elected to pursue exploration of certain strategic alternatives, including potential sale of certain investments, others
* Triangle Capital - Board engaged in discussions with investment banking firms, expects to announce formal engagement of advisor in near future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: