* Trican amends revolving credit facility

* ‍Entered into an agreement with its bank lenders which amends and extends its revolving credit facility (“rcf”)​

* ‍Principal amendments to RCF include an 18-month extension of maturity date from October 18, 2018 to April 18, 2020​

* ‍Amendments to RCF also include reduction in interest pricing grid and stand-by fees​