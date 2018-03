March 2 (Reuters) - Hercules Capital Inc:

* ‍TRICIDA SAYS ENTERED A $100 MILLION VENTURE DEBT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL​

* ‍TRICIDA SAYS DREW DOWN $25 MILLION FROM VENTURE DEBT FACILITY AT CLOSING​