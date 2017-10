Oct 30 (Reuters) - Trico Bancshares

* Trico Bancshares announces quarterly results

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.51

* Trico Bancshares-‍qtrly net interest income (FTE) increased 4.3% to $44,708,000 compared to $42,857,000 during three months ended Sept 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: