BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group provides update on its single-family rental business

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Tricon Capital Group Inc:
* Tricon Capital Group provides update on its single-family rental business
* Tricon Capital Group Inc - got letter from staff of SEC with subject “in matter of certain single family rental securitizations”
* Tricon Capital Group - letter includes subpoena requests production of certain documents, communications related to tah’s securitization transactions
* Tricon Capital Group - SEC’s letter indicates investigation is fact-finding inquiry, does not mean that sec has negative opinion of any person or security
* Tricon Capital Group - estimates total property damage from hurricane harvey, before taking into account available insurance proceeds, of $5 million to $6 million