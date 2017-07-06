FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trifecta Gold Ltd announces private placement and start of exploration
2017年7月6日 / 下午12点38分 / 1 个月内

BRIEF-Trifecta Gold Ltd announces private placement and start of exploration

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Trifecta Gold Ltd:

* Trifecta Gold Ltd announces private placement and start of exploration

* Trifecta Gold Ltd - announces a non-brokered private placement offering of up to C$1.5 million

* Trifecta Gold Ltd - offering will include sale of up to 4 million flow-through units at a price of C$0.25 per flow-through unit

* Trifecta Gold Ltd - offering will include sale of up to up to 2,.5 million non-flow-through units at a price of C$0.20 per unit

* Trifecta Gold Ltd - expansion of its road-accessible trident property, located within White Gold District of Dawson Range Gold Belt in Western Yukon

* Trifecta Gold Ltd - company has added 193 contiguous mineral claims to property, bringing total up to 718 claims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

