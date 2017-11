BRIEF-Trillium announces private placement to fund development of cancer drugs

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Trillium Therapeutics Inc-

* Trillium announces private placement

* Trillium Therapeutics - ‍entered into subscription agreements for sale of 1.95 million shares & 400,000 Series II non-voting convertible first preferred shares​

* Trillium Therapeutics - ‍net proceeds from private placement will be used to continue development of TTI-621 in hematologic cancers and solid tumors​

* Trillium Therapeutics Inc - ‍subscription agreements for offering at a price of U.S.$8.50 per share