BRIEF-Trillium provides update on small molecule programs

July 5 (Reuters) - Trillium Therapeutics Inc

* Trillium provides update on small molecule programs

* Trillium says concluded that TTI-2341 appears to be a viable and competitive drug candidate for treatment of brain cancers and brain metastases

* Trillium Therapeutics Inc says plans to continue to pursue internal development of TTI-2341 while undertaking partnering discussions in parallel

* Trillium Therapeutics Inc says has launched a discovery program that is focused on an undisclosed early-stage immuno-oncology target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: