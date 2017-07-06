BRIEF-Trilogy Energy agrees to merge with Paramount Resources

2 分钟阅读
July 6 (Reuters) - Trilogy Energy Corp:
* Trilogy Energy Corp. Agrees to merge with Paramount Resources Ltd.
* Trilogy Energy Corp - Paramount today announced that it has also entered into an agreement to acquire Apache Canada Ltd
* Trilogy Energy Corp - upon completion of merger, Paramount will have approximately 134.7 million shares outstanding
* Trilogy Energy Corp - merger with Paramount is conditional upon, among other things, Paramount completing acquisition of Apache Canada
* Trilogy Energy - Paramount would buy all shares, non-voting shares of Trilogy not already owned by Paramount for class A common shares of Paramount
* Trilogy Energy - Paramount to buy shares of Trilogy not already owned by Paramount on basis of one Paramount share for every 3.75 of co's shares
* Trilogy Energy Corp - outstanding high yield notes of Trilogy will remain outstanding following completion of merger
* Trilogy Energy - clayton H. Riddell will beneficially own or control, directly or indirectly, about 44% of outstanding shares of Paramount, post merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: