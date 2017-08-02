FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天前
BRIEF-Trilogy Energy qtrly production 21,669 boe/d
2017年8月2日 / 晚上10点43分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Trilogy Energy qtrly production 21,669 boe/d

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Trilogy Energy Corp:

* Trilogy Energy Corp. announces financial and operating results for the three and six months-ended june 30, 2017

* Says ‍reported sales volumes for q2 of 2017 decreased 14 percent to 21,669 boe/d​

* Qtrly production was 21,669 boe/d , a decrease of 14 percent from q1 2017 production of 25,133 boe/d

* Trilogy Energy - maintains its plan to execute a 2017 capital spending budget that is within anticipated 2017 funds flow from operations

* Trilogy Energy - qtrly funds flow per share diluted $0.20‍​

* Trilogy Energy - reaffirming its 2017 annual guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

