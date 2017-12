Dec 14 (Reuters) - Trilogy Metals Inc:

* TRILOGY METALS ANNOUNCES SOUTH32 TO FUND US$10 MILLION 2018 PROGRAM AND BUDGET FOR THE BORNITE PROJECT

* TRILOGY METALS INC - SOUTH32 LIMITED HAS COMMITTED TO FUND US$10 MILLION 2018 PROGRAM AND BUDGET FOR BORNITE PROJECT