BRIEF-Trilogy Metals qtrly earnings per share $0.02

June 28 (Reuters) - Trilogy Metals Inc

* Trilogy metals reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Trilogy metals inc qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Trilogy metals inc - 2017 program has a total budget of $17.1 million

* Trilogy metals inc - exploration program is underway at bornite utilizing 3 diamond core rigs

* Trilogy metals inc - site work required to complete pfs at arctic is also underway and results are expected in q1, 2018