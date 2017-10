Oct 20 (Reuters) - TriMetals Mining Inc

* TriMetals Mining Inc - ‍Appointment of Rebecca Moriarty as chief financial officer of company, effective immediately​

* TriMetals Mining Inc - ‍Moriarty appointment comes with resignation of Matias Herrero who has accepted a position in another company​