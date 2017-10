Sept 25 (Reuters) - Trinidad Drilling Ltd

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd. announces normal course issuer bid

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - ‍bid will commence on September 28, 2017 and terminate on earlier of september 27, 2018​

* Trinidad Drilling - has received approval from tsx to acquire for cancellation, by way of normal course issuer bid, up to 23 million common shares of co