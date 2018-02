Feb 5 (Reuters) - Tripadvisor Inc:

* TRIPADVISOR INC - ‍EFFECTIVE JANUARY 31, 2018, BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD FROM EIGHT DIRECTORS TO NINE DIRECTORS - SEC FILING​

* TRIPADVISOR INC - ‍APPOINTED JAY C. HOAG TO BOARD​ Source text : (bit.ly/2s97mIX) Further company coverage: