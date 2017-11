Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tripadvisor Inc

* Tripadvisor inc - qtrly ‍total revenue was $439 million, an increase of $18 million, or 4 pct year-over-year​

* Tripadvisor Inc - qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.18‍​

* Tripadvisor Inc - qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $454.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S