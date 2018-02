BRIEF-Tripadvisor Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.60

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tripadvisor Inc:

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.60; QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $321 MILLION VERSUS $316 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.14, REVENUE VIEW $312.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 CONSOLIDATED GAAP NET INCOME WAS NEGATIVE $84 MILLION, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY $73 MILLION CHARGE RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* TRIPADVISOR - IN 2018, WILL CONTINUE TO TAKE “PRAGMATIC APPROACH IN HOTEL SEGMENT, MAKING TARGETED MARKETING INVESTMENTS WHILE PRESERVING PROFIT”

* TRIPADVISOR - IN NON-HOTEL SEGMENT, “FOCUS IS TO CONTINUE TO DRIVE REVENUE GROWTH AND MARKET SHARE GAINS, PARTICULARLY IN ATTRACTIONS”

* TRIPADVISOR - ON FEB. 2 MADE ONE-TIME REPATRIATION OF $325 MILLION OF FOREIGN EARNINGS TO U.S. PRIMARILY TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER 2015 CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: