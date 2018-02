Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tripadvisor Inc:

* TRIPADVISOR SAYS IN NON-HOTEL SEGMENT, IN 2018 EXPECT “STRONG REVENUE GROWTH” AT LEVELS SIMILAR TO 2016 AND 2017

* TRIPADVISOR SAYS EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY FLAT COMPARED TO 2017

* TRIPADVISOR SAYS IN HOTEL SEGMENT EXPECT A SMALLER ADJUSTED EBITDA DECLINE IN 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

* TRIPADVISOR SAYS EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA YEAR-OVER-YEAR PERFORMANCE WILL BE SECOND HALF-WEIGHTED

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.05, REVENUE VIEW $1.59 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2EEFLV0) Further company coverage: