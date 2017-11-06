FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TripAdvisor sees low-single digit consolidated revenue growth for 2017‍​
2017年11月6日 / 晚上10点23分 / 更新于 17 小时前

Nov 6 (Reuters) - TripAdvisor Inc

* TripAdvisor Inc sees about flat click-based, transaction revenue growth and lowsingle digit consolidated revenue growth for 2017‍​

* TripAdvisor - maintain 2017 adjusted EBITDA outlook of flat to down compared to 2016‍​

* TripAdvisor - expect that the year-over-year adjusted EBITDA performance in Q4 will improve relative to Q3

* TripAdvisor - expect recent trends in click-based, transaction revenue, associated performance-based marketing spend to continue into 2018

* TripAdvisor - in non-hotel segment, expect continued growth in 2018

* FY2017 revenue view $1.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2hMoE6R) Further company coverage:

