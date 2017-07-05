FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Triple-S Management ‍agrees to Medicaid contract extension
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 晚上8点57分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Triple-S Management ‍agrees to Medicaid contract extension

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Triple-s Management Corp:

* Triple-S Management Corp - ‍agrees to Medicaid contract extension​

* Triple-S Management - ASES will increase payment to triple-s Salud from a rate of $165.93 to $183.38 per member per month for metro north region

* Triple-S management - agreed to extend contract with Puerto Rico Health insurance administration for 3-month period beginning July 1, ending Sept 30

* Triple-S Management Corp - extension is intended to ensure continuity of services while parties conclude negotiations for renewal of contract

* Triple-S Management Corp - under contract extension, ases will increase its payment to triple-s salud from $138.37 to $148.99 PMPM for west region

* Triple-S Management Corp - new rates will also apply for remainder of 2017-2018 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below