BRIEF-Triple-S Management Corporation Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.03

March 1 (Reuters) - Triple-S Management Corp:

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 1.7 PERCENT TO $706.8 MILLION

* ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION EXTENSION OF CLASS B SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* ‍EXPECT TO FURTHER IMPROVE CO’S INFRASTRUCTURE THROUGHOUT 2018​

* TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT -‍BELIEVES IT IS PREMATURE TO PROVIDE COMPREHENSIVE FY GUIDANCE AS IMPACT OF RECONSTRUCTION EFFORTS REMAIN UNCLEAR IN PUERTO RICO​

* Q4 RESULTS BENEFITED FROM LOWER CLAIMS IN MANAGED CARE DUE PRIMARILY TO AFTEREFFECTS OF HURRICANE MARIA

* ‍OPERATING EXPENSES FOR FULL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $530 MILLION AND $545 MILLION​

* TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT - ‍IN COMMERCIAL BUSINESS, SEES 2018 AT-RISK MEMBER MONTH ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 3.7 MILLION AND 3.8 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 ‍MEDICARE ADVANTAGE BUSINESS FULL YEAR MEMBER MONTH ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 1.35 MILLION AND 1.45 MILLION​

* IN 2018 ‍ANCILLARY SEGMENTS EXPECTED TO REMAIN STABLE IN TERMS OF PREMIUMS EARNED​

* TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT - ‍SEES 2018 LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED IN ANCILLARY SEGMENTS BETWEEN $160 MILLION AND $164 MILLION​

* ‍PROPERTY AND CASUALTY PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $76 MILLION AND $80 MILLION​

* TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT - ‍NET IMPACT OF HURRICANES IRMA, MARIA REPRESENTED ABOUT $0.46 OF IMPROVEMENT IN QUARTER'S ADJUSTED EPS